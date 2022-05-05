Man with rifle, ammunition arrested in Downtown Eastside housing complex: police

The Vancouver Police Department’s emergency response team was deployed to the Downtown Eastside Thursday morning, after a man allegedly barricaded himself inside with a rifle.
Police said the 29-year-old man entered the social housing complex near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue just after midnight, carrying the gun and ammunition.
He proceeded to barricade himself inside a staff-only space, according to police.
ERT members were able to take the man into custody, and no one was hurt.
Police say the suspect, a resident of Surrey, was taken to jail and is facing multiple firearms charges.
