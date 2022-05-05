Menu

Crime

Man with rifle, ammunition arrested in Downtown Eastside housing complex: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 10:32 pm
WATCH: Shifting crime patterns over the past two years have taken a concerning and on-going toll on many communities across the province, particularly the downtown core. Now two experts have been tasked with helping the province decide how to tackle the issue. As Richard Zussman reports, those on the frontline of the chaos feel the move lacks urgency.

The Vancouver Police Department’s emergency response team was deployed to the Downtown Eastside Thursday morning, after a man allegedly barricaded himself inside with a rifle.

Police said the 29-year-old man entered the social housing complex near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue just after midnight, carrying the gun and ammunition.

Read more: 5 people arrested after person reportedly shot in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

He proceeded to barricade himself inside a staff-only space, according to police.

Trending Stories

ERT members were able to take the man into custody, and no one was hurt.

Police say the suspect, a resident of Surrey, was taken to jail and is facing multiple firearms charges.

