Man with rifle, ammunition arrested in Downtown Eastside housing complex: police

The Vancouver Police Department’s emergency response team was deployed to the Downtown Eastside Thursday morning, after a man allegedly barricaded himself inside with a rifle.

Police said the 29-year-old man entered the social housing complex near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue just after midnight, carrying the gun and ammunition.

He proceeded to barricade himself inside a staff-only space, according to police.

ERT members were able to take the man into custody, and no one was hurt.

Police say the suspect, a resident of Surrey, was taken to jail and is facing multiple firearms charges.