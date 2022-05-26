Homicide team called in after man shot in Whalley dies of injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood last weekend, after the victim subsequently died of his injuries.

Surrey RCMP was called to the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, where they found 58-year-old Michael Gordon Brown with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital but died on Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

IHIT said it believes the shooting was an isolated incident, was not random, and was not connected to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

The unit said it is continuing with “scene and vehicle searches,” and is still canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and security video.

Anyone who knew Brown and his activities or who has video shot in the area between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. on May 21 is asked to contact the IHIT at its Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

