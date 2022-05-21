Menu

Crime

Man sustains serious injuries after shots fired at Surrey, B.C. home

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 4:56 pm
RCMP in Surrey, B.C. are investigating after shots were fired at a home on Grosvenor Road on Sat. May 21, 2022, leaving one man in the hospital with serious injuries. View image in full screen
RCMP in Surrey, B.C. are investigating after shots were fired at a home on Grosvenor Road on Sat. May 21, 2022, leaving one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Randy Mennie/Global News

A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after shots were fired at a home in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday.

The first report of gunfire came in around 9:50 a.m. in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road near the Whalley neighbourhood. Police went to the residence and found an injured man.

Mounties have roped off the site while they interview neighbours and search for witnesses.

Read more: Man shot and injured during police ‘interaction’ in Barriere, B.C.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is an isolated incident,” reads a Saturday news release.

Police are searching for dash-cam footage in the area of Grosvenor Road between the 13600 and 13900 blocks. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2022-72525.

