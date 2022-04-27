Menu

Canada

BC Ferries charters flights for stranded Haida Gwaii passengers after COVID outbreak hits crew

By Toby Kerr Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 2:53 am
When the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior closed on Thursday because of flooding, many motorists began using alternate routes, leading to delays at two ferries south of Revelstoke. View image in full screen
When the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior closed on Thursday because of flooding, many motorists began using alternate routes, leading to delays at two ferries south of Revelstoke. DriveBC

BC Ferries says it’s attempting to charter three round-trip flights between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii following a COVID-19 outbreak among employees working that route.

All sailings in that corridor have been cancelled since Sunday evening due to staffing issues, leaving those on Haida Gwaii cut off from the mainland.

There are not enough crew members to keep passengers safe in case of an emergency, as per Transport Canada regulations, according to the corporation.

Read more: Staffing crunch looms large as BC Ferries gears up for busy Easter weekend

Medical-related travel will be given priority, BC Ferries said in a service advisory online, while all other spots on the flights will be first come, first served.

Sailings along the route have already been cancelled through early Friday morning and BC Ferries says all passengers will be reimbursed.

A pair of essential cargo only sailings with limited crew are also taking place between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon.

