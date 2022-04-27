BC Ferries charters flights for stranded Haida Gwaii passengers after COVID outbreak hits crew

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it’s attempting to charter three round-trip flights between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii following a COVID-19 outbreak among employees working that route.

We're working to charter flights for customers between #PrinceRupert & #Skidegate with priority for customers who were previously booked for medical-related travel. Learn more #TravelAdvisory 👇https://t.co/Vkzn3s6ENy (3/3) ^km — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) April 27, 2022

All sailings in that corridor have been cancelled since Sunday evening due to staffing issues, leaving those on Haida Gwaii cut off from the mainland.

There are not enough crew members to keep passengers safe in case of an emergency, as per Transport Canada regulations, according to the corporation.

Medical-related travel will be given priority, BC Ferries said in a service advisory online, while all other spots on the flights will be first come, first served.

Sailings along the route have already been cancelled through early Friday morning and BC Ferries says all passengers will be reimbursed.

A pair of essential cargo only sailings with limited crew are also taking place between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon.