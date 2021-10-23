Fire breaks out on cargo carrier that lost dozens of shipping containers off B.C. coast

A fire broke out Saturday on a cargo carrier anchored near Victoria, two days after the vessel lost an estimated 35-40 shipping containers during rough seas west of Vancouver Island.
The Canadian Coast Guard said the fire aboard the MV Zim Kingston was reported around 11 a.m., and was related to two damaged containers carrying hazardous materials.
Two other containers with hazardous materials were among those lost at sea. The exact contents of the containers was not yet clear.
The Zim Kingston is currently anchored in Constance Bank, a few kilometres south of the capitol.
The coast guard’s Victoria station lifeboat, Cape Calvert, was deployed to assess the situation and as a safety vessel, and a spokesperson said a military fireboat from CFB Esquimalt was also responding.
The MV Kingston was in B.C. at the end of a voyage from South Korea.
On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it had spotted a number of the lost containers floating at sea, some of them on the surface floating north.
U.S. and Canadian mariners are being urged to use caution at sea and to watch for the containers as a possible hazard.
More to come…
