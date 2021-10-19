Menu

World

Pro-RCMP group angry after Surrey city council votes to amend political signage bylaw

By Janet Brown , Toby Kerr & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 6:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey Council passes amendment to signage bylaw' Surrey Council passes amendment to signage bylaw
WATCH: Surrey city council amends bylaw that controls signage on private property. Aaron McArthur reports

Surrey city council has passed a controversial bylaw amendment that limits what signs people can have on their lawns.

Council voted 5-4 Monday night to expand a bylaw around election signage to cover citizens’ initiatives, making it illegal to have any signs on lawns until two weeks before a vote.

The amendment narrowly passed with all councillors outside of McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition voting against it.

Click to play video: 'Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum facing public mischief investigation' Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum facing public mischief investigation
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum facing public mischief investigation

Critics believe it’s another attempt by McCallum and Safe Surrey Coalition councillors to silence Keep the RCMP in Surrey, a group opposed to the city’s transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force.

“It just seems to be a constant pattern that we’re not communicating with the people who voted us in,” Coun. Linda Annis said. “I think that’s hugely problematic. The residents have every right to be heard.”

Click to play video: 'Policing referendum volunteers getting attention from Surrey bylaw officers' Policing referendum volunteers getting attention from Surrey bylaw officers
Policing referendum volunteers getting attention from Surrey bylaw officers – Sep 11, 2021

Ivan Scott of Keep the RCMP in Surrey said the group is hiring a lawyer to fight the amendment.

He said the thousands of Keep the RCMP in Surrey lawn signs, mainly on private property, are staying up. If bylaw officers write any tickets, they won’t be paid.

Read more: Advocates for Surrey policing referendum say bylaw ticket issued

Bill Tieleman of Surrey Police Vote, a group hoping to force the provincial government to hold a binding referendum on the proposed police transition in Surrey, says the bylaw is trying to shut them down.

“The mayor and his slim majority are clearly terrified of a referendum on surrey policing and whether to keep the RCMP or not,” Tieleman said.

