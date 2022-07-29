Man arrested after police say Abbotsford, B.C. woman killed in domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was arrested and remains in custody after a woman died in what Abbotsford, B.C., police say was a “domestic-related incident.”

Police said the death occurred Thursday afternoon at a home on Eastview Street, near George Ferguson Way and Ware Street.

Read more: Victims of Abbotsford double homicide identified as couple in their 70s

Abbotsford police said they were called about an ongoing assault. Officers arrived at around 4:40 p.m. and found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She died a short time later at the scene, police said.

“Patrol officers arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene, who we believe is responsible for this,” said Sgt. Paul Walker, Abbotsford Police Department’s media relations officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford police said they believe the incident is domestic-related.

“This is an isolated incident, the victim and the suspect are known to each other,” Walker said.

“We are looking at it as a domestic-related incident, but the investigation is in its preliminary stages.”

B.C. RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

0:33 Suspects in custody after fatal attack outside Abbotsford mall Suspects in custody after fatal attack outside Abbotsford mall – May 26, 2022