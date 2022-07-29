Menu

Crime

Man arrested after police say Abbotsford, B.C. woman killed in domestic incident

By Toby Kerr & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 12:29 pm
A man is in custody after he was arrested at the scene of a homicide in Abbotsford, B.C.
A man is in custody after he was arrested at the scene of a homicide in Abbotsford, B.C. Abbotsford police

A man was arrested and remains in custody after a woman died in what Abbotsford, B.C., police say was a “domestic-related incident.”

Police said the death occurred Thursday afternoon at a home on Eastview Street, near George Ferguson Way and Ware Street.

Abbotsford police said they were called about an ongoing assault. Officers arrived at around 4:40 p.m. and found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She died a short time later at the scene, police said.

“Patrol officers arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene, who we believe is responsible for this,” said Sgt. Paul Walker, Abbotsford Police Department’s media relations officer.

Abbotsford police said they believe the incident is domestic-related.

“This is an isolated incident, the victim and the suspect are known to each other,” Walker said.

“We are looking at it as a domestic-related incident, but the investigation is in its preliminary stages.”

B.C. RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Suspects in custody after fatal attack outside Abbotsford mall – May 26, 2022
