Crime

B.C. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of longtime Vancouver businessman

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 6:43 pm
John (Jack) McIver seen in an undated photo from his company's website.
John (Jack) McIver seen in an undated photo from his company's website. McIver's Appliances

A B.C. man has been sentenced for the murder of his former boss, Vancouver businessman John Leslie McIver.

Brian Roger Holt received life in prison without parole eligibility for 10 years, according to the BC Prosecution Service. Holt has also received a 10-year firearms ban.

Read more: Man charged in murder of longtime Vancouver businessman

Holt pled guilty to his charge of second-degree murder in the homicide of McIver in June 2022.

According to police, Holt was a previous employee of the businessman at McIver’s Appliances Sales and Service.

Holt was 36 years old at the time of the homicide.

Read more: Vancouver police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of business owner in south side

Officers found McIver dead inside the business that he owned for more than 50 years in 2019.

McIver was 78 years old when he was killed by Holt.

It took less than a month for Vancouver police to arrest Holt in connection with the homicide.

Read more: ‘It was his life’: Son helps maintain Vancouver family business after father’s murder

The McIver family has previously released a statement commending the job VPD had done.

“Thank you to the Vancouver Police Department for all their diligent work in bringing this case forward,” the McIver family said in a statement.

“They have been nothing but professional, compassionate and good people to deal with.”

