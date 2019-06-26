Vancouver police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at south side business

Vancouver police say they are investigating what could be the city’s sixth homicide of 2019 at a business in the city’s south side Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to McIver’s Appliance Sales and Service in the area of Ontario Street and East 69th Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Officers found 78-year-old John Leslie McIver inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now investigating McIver’s death. No arrests have been made.

Police wouldn’t say Wednesday what made the death appear suspicious, nor why they stopped short of calling it a homicide.

The website for McIver’s Appliance Sales and Service says the company was founded by a Jack McIver in 1964.

A YouTube ad for the company uploaded in 2017 features a man claiming to be its founder.

Police wouldn’t say Wednesday whether the victim is also known as Jack, or whether he’s the same man in the video.

More information is expected to be released Thursday.

McIver’s death came just hours after a man was found with fatal gunshot wounds in an apartment at Main Street and 35th Avenue Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about this latest incident is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.