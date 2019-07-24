Man charged in murder of longtime Vancouver businessman

Vancouver police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a longtime Vancouver businessman.

Brian Roger Holt, 36, has been arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of John Leslie McIver, the owner of McIver’s Appliance Sales and Services, which has been a mainstay in South Vancouver since 1964.

McIver, 78, was found dead inside his business near Ontario Street and East 69th Avenue on June 26.

The death was initially deemed suspicious, and police later declared it a homicide.

Police say Holt has been remanded until his next court appearance.