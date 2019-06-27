Vancouver appliance dealer’s death ruled homicide, victim of Main St. shooting identified

Vancouver police are providing an update on two homicides that took place in the city this week.

Police have now confirmed that a death that was initially deemed suspicious, has now been declared a homicide.

John Leslie McIver, 78, the owner of McIver’s Appliance Sales and Services was found dead inside the business near Ontario Street and East 69th Avenue by a family member who had arrived around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members confirmed the victim is known as Jack McIver, who opened McIver’s Appliance Sales and Service in 1964, according to the company’s website.

“[He was] a long-standing member of the business community and very well known in the community,” said Addison.

However, police are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation.

“At this point for investigative reasons we’re not going to discuss any potential motive or any details about the cause of death, just to protect the integrity of the investigation,” said Addison.

When McIver was killed also remains unclear.

Police have also now identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Main Street near East 35th Avenue as Vaughn Bradley Lim, 33-year-old Burnaby resident.

Vancouver police Const. Steve Addison said investigators were called to the area around 9:45 p.m., where they found Lim dead with a gunshot wound in an apartment.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested nearby has since been released, and Addison said no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to contact Vancouver police.