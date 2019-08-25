‘It was his life’: Son helps maintain Vancouver family business after father’s murder

The family of a popular Vancouver businessman murdered earlier this summer is moving forward to continue his legacy.

Derek McIver spent Saturday loading up his father’s work truck with deliveries for longtime customers of McIver’s Appliances, the labour of love Jack McIver built up over 55 years.

“It was his life, it was his purpose,” the younger McIver said.

John Leslie McIver founded McIver’s Appliances in 1964, working six days a week and refusing to retire, even when he turned 78 years old.

“We got him down to five days a week, but then he would sneak in on that extra day,” McIver said.

His father’s push to succeed ended suddenly and tragically two months ago, when he was found slain inside his store on East 69 Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on June 26.

McIver says his sister made the grisly discovery.

“You can never fully prepare for that, especially the way it happened,” he said. “It’s just a shock.”

Vancouver Police believe the homicide was targeted. Less than a month later, the VPD announced that a 36-year-old ex-employee, Brian Roger Holt, had been charged with second-degree murder.

McIver remembers working with his father in one of store’s locations when he was just five years old.

“He just cared so much about his customers and making sure they were getting the right appliance,” he recalled.

Nearly 30 years ago, McIver remembers his father giving him a tool box for his 12th birthday. At the time, he says he was disappointed, but later recognized the value of the gift.

“They don’t make the toolboxes like this anymore,” McIver said. “It’s a good memory … I’ve added to it over the years but I’m still using it.”

McIver’s favourite memory occurred earlier this year, when he was helping his father re-install a couple’s 50-year-old oven after a repair job.

“I was reaching around and our cheeks touched and it was like, ‘Wow, Dad … this is the closest I’ve been with you since I was a little kid,'” the son recalled.

“And then he says, ‘Well I had a bath this morning.'”

Joking aside, McIver remembers his father taking pride in his work — delivering high grade products and superior service.

“He loved selling quality appliances, knowing that it’s going to last 20 to 25 years,” he said.

Derek McIver is now doing what his father would have wanted: preserving the family business tradition by helping carry on McIver’s Appliances for the next generation of customers.

“My dad taught me everything,” he said.