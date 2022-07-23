Suspect vehicle in Chilliwack, B.C. double homicide found nearby in Bridal Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle connected to a double homicide in the Fraser Valley has been located by police.

According to the RCMP, Eric Shestalo is the suspect in a triple shooting in Chilliwack earlier this week that left two women dead.

View image in full screen The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the suspect as 50-year-old Eric John Shestalo. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous. IHIT

The vehicle — a Jeep YJ that police say is linked to Shestalo — was located on Friday in the community of Bridal Falls, roughly 17 kilometres west of Chilliwack.

However, despite locating the Jeep, police say Shestalo is still at large.

Officers were seen searching a forested area at the entrance of Bridal Falls Provincial Park.

View image in full screen An ERT team and police dog was seen searching around Bridal Falls Provincial Park. Global News

“Investigators are in the process of determining why Mr. Shestalo travelled to Bridal Falls. We’re working to determine if he remains in the area or if he left,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“We are still urging people not to approach Mr. Shestalo and to contact 911 immediately. So far, we’ve had many people come forward to provide information. We need that to continue as we work to track down Mr. Shestalo.”

Police describe Shestalo as being 5-9 and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black hat with an orange brim.

The triple shooting happened Wednesday morning, with officers responding to reports of gunshots at a home along the 9700 block of McNaught Avenue in Chilliwack.

Officers found one woman dead and a second woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say she later died in hospital.

A third victim, a man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for any video taken between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the area that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

