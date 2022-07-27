Menu

Comments

Crime

Two men charged with first-degree murder in Ripudaman Singh Malik’s death

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik' IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
IHIT says a white Honda CRV was used in the shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik on Thursday. It arrived in the business park around 7 a.m., and its occupants waited for Malik to arrive around 9:30 a.m. The CRV was found on fire a few blocks away shortly after the shooting. Families of victims of the Air India bombing worry justice has slipped further away with the death of Malik -- who was indicted and acquitted as a co-conspirator in the mass murder. Aaron McArthur reports. – Jul 15, 2022

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the July 14 shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

Police announced Wednesday morning that Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23, have both been charged with Malik’s death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be releasing more details at a news conference at 3 p.m. PT. Global BC will carry it live.

Malik was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings.

The connection between the accused and Malik is not known at this time.

Malik was shot in a Newton neighbourhood of Surrey and later died of his injuries.

Click to play video: 'Air India bombing victims’ families say killing of Ripudiman Singh Malik won’t bring them closure' Air India bombing victims’ families say killing of Ripudiman Singh Malik won’t bring them closure
Read more: Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing, shot dead in Surrey, B.C.

Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to the pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

Trending Stories

The attacks are the largest mass killing in Canadian history, and set off an international investigation that ended in just one person being convicted, and multitudes of criticism aimed at the RCMP and federal agencies.

On June 23, 1985, a bomb that had been planted on Air India Flight 182 exploded as the plane was mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean, nearing Ireland. No one survived, including the 268 Canadians aboard.

Two baggage handlers were killed not long after, when a bag exploded at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport as it was being transferred to Air India Flight 301.

Read more: Funeral held in Delta, B.C. for Ripudaman Singh Malik

Fifteen years later, after the conviction of bomb-maker Inderjit Singh Reyat and the death of Talwinder Singh Parmar, believed to have been the mastermind of the attack, Malik was arrested.

He and Bagri were charged with 329 counts of first-degree murder in the Air India Flight 182 bombing, as well as murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in connection with the Narita airport bombing.

Their nearly 20-month trial ended with an acquittal in 2005, in which a B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the primary witnesses were not credible and the evidence from RCMP and Crown had fallen “markedly short” of the threshold for conviction.

– More to come

