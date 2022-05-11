Victims of Abbotsford, B.C. double homicide identified as police seek witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the victims of a double killing in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday.

Arnold De Jong, 77, and Joanne De Jong, 76, were found dead in a rural home in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way just before 10:30 a.m.

Abbotsford police said the deaths were suspicious, but that early indications suggested it was not linked to the regional gang conflict.

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was still working to determine whether the killings were random or targeted.

Homicide investigators are now working on constructing a timeline leading up to the victims’ deaths.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with video shot in the area around the time of the deaths to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

