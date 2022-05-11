Menu

Crime

Victims of Abbotsford, B.C. double homicide identified as police seek witnesses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 5:39 pm
The scene of a double homicide in Abbotsford on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. View image in full screen
The scene of a double homicide in Abbotsford on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Global News

Homicide investigators have identified the victims of a double killing in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday.

Arnold De Jong, 77, and Joanne De Jong, 76, were found dead in a rural home in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way just before 10:30 a.m.

Read more: Homicide team called to Abbotsford for 2 suspicious deaths

Abbotsford police said the deaths were suspicious, but that early indications suggested it was not linked to the regional gang conflict.

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was still working to determine whether the killings were random or targeted.

Trending Stories

Homicide investigators are now working on constructing a timeline leading up to the victims’ deaths.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with video shot in the area around the time of the deaths to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

