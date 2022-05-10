Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide team called to Abbotsford for 2 suspicious deaths

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 1:04 pm
Homicide investigators have been called to Abbotsford after two people were found dead in a home. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have been called to Abbotsford after two people were found dead in a home. IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Abbotsford following two suspicious deaths.

Police officers were initially called to the 33600 block of Arcadian Way at 10:26 a.m. Monday after two adults were found dead in a home.

Patrol members who arrived on the scene confirmed the deaths as being suspicious, police said.

Early indications suggest that this is not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police added in a release.

Click to play video: 'IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home' IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home
IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home – Apr 6, 2022

Read more: Homicide team called to Maple Ridge for fatal shooting

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT and Abbotsford police are not providing any other information at this time but they are asking anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area within the previous 24 hours to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHIT tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagHomicide Abbotsford tagIHIT deployment tagAbbotsford IHIT tagIHIT Abbotsford tagAbbotsford deaths tagAbbotsford suspicious deaths tagSuspicious deaths Abbotsford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers