Homicide team called to Abbotsford for 2 suspicious deaths

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Abbotsford following two suspicious deaths.

Police officers were initially called to the 33600 block of Arcadian Way at 10:26 a.m. Monday after two adults were found dead in a home.

Patrol members who arrived on the scene confirmed the deaths as being suspicious, police said.

Early indications suggest that this is not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police added in a release.

IHIT and Abbotsford police are not providing any other information at this time but they are asking anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area within the previous 24 hours to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.