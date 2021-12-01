CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day raises over $1.5 million

The CKNW Kids’ Fund raised at least $1,512,767 in donations from generous listeners during its annual pledge day radiothon Tuesday.
That figure is the total from the end of the on-air fundraising, which stopped at 7 p.m., but online donations were still being accepted until midnight. The final tally is expected on Thursday.
The CKNW Kids’ Fund used to be the CKNW Orphan’s Fund until it rebranded in 2018. It was founded in 1944, with the initial aim of raising funds to buy gifts for the Loyal Protestant Home, an orphanage in New Westminster.
In the years since, the charity has expanded to support children facing physical, mental, and social challenges across B.C., and the fund’s mission is to provide timely support to the recipients of its help.
