Money

CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day raises over $1.5 million

By Toby Kerr Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day recipient meets his hero, Dr. Bonnie Henry' CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day recipient meets his hero, Dr. Bonnie Henry
Eleven-year-old Jayden Weiss, who has autism spectrum disorder, got to meet the provincial health officer during the live Kids’ Fund Pledge Day broadcast on Tuesday – Dec 1, 2020

The CKNW Kids’ Fund raised at least $1,512,767 in donations from generous listeners during its annual pledge day radiothon Tuesday.

That figure is the total from the end of the on-air fundraising, which stopped at 7 p.m., but online donations were still being accepted until midnight. The final tally is expected on Thursday.

Read more: CKNW Kids’ Fund raises $1.4 million on its 2018 Pledge Day

The CKNW Kids’ Fund used to be the CKNW Orphan’s Fund until it rebranded in 2018. It was founded in 1944, with the initial aim of raising funds to buy gifts for the Loyal Protestant Home, an orphanage in New Westminster.

Read more: CKNW Orphans’ Fund raises nearly $1.3M for B.C. kids

In the years since, the charity has expanded to support children facing physical, mental, and social challenges across B.C., and the fund’s mission is to provide timely support to the recipients of its help.

