CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day raises over $1.5 million

The CKNW Kids’ Fund raised at least $1,512,767 in donations from generous listeners during its annual pledge day radiothon Tuesday.

Pledge Day 2021 is a wrap! Our on-air total is a whopping $1,512,767 but stay tuned in the coming days for a final total, as we're accepting donations until midnight tonight! THANK YOU to everyone who donated, you've all given a brighter tomorrow to kids in need! #PledgeCKNW pic.twitter.com/ry3mGIlwGe — CKNW Kids' Fund (@cknwkidsfund) December 1, 2021

That figure is the total from the end of the on-air fundraising, which stopped at 7 p.m., but online donations were still being accepted until midnight. The final tally is expected on Thursday.

The CKNW Kids’ Fund used to be the CKNW Orphan’s Fund until it rebranded in 2018. It was founded in 1944, with the initial aim of raising funds to buy gifts for the Loyal Protestant Home, an orphanage in New Westminster.

In the years since, the charity has expanded to support children facing physical, mental, and social challenges across B.C., and the fund’s mission is to provide timely support to the recipients of its help.