CKNW Orphans’ Fund raises nearly $1.3M for B.C. kids

Another successful CKNW Orphans’ Fund pledge day is in the books.

The 40th annual pledge drive will be headed to the bank, too, after bringing in nearly $1.3-million to help B.C. kids in need.

The CKNW Orphans’ Fund has been holding its annual Pledge Day Radio-Thon since 1977, and has been raising money for children with special needs and special needs organizations for more than 70 years.

The fund provides money for a variety of programs, from tuition to special education schools and speech therapy to medical equipment to summer camps.

Each June, the fund also hosts more than 3,000 students with special needs for its annual Picnic at Playland.

The Fund provides funding to more than 85 different organizations each year.

Wednesday’s drive, hosted by the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, relied on dozens of dedicated volunteers who manned the phone banks, and featured live performances from kids choirs from across Metro Vancouver.