Vancouver Park Board to explore ways to co-manage parks with First Nations

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board voted Monday night to begin the process of relinquishing its total jurisdiction over the city’s 230 parks so that they can be co-managed with the First Nations on whose territories the parks sit.

Commissioners passed a motion to direct staff to explore a potential partnership with the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

Commissioner Camil Dumont said he was “very grateful” for the outcome.

“I find it very difficult (with) how much we talk about reconciliation in this country and decolonization at our park board,” he said, “and how seldom we have something before us that can actually open a door to a different way and a better way.”

3:28 Feeding wildlife in Vancouver parks could cost you Feeding wildlife in Vancouver parks could cost you – Sep 28, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Commissioners John Coupar and Tricia Barker voted against the motion, saying they supported the concept but felt further consultation with both the public and the nations was needed.

“In my experience with the nations, we have learned that things don’t often happen quickly because they like to spend time and think about it,” Coupar said.

“I think in this case, we (have) put the nations in that position where it was a rush in the last few days.”

That argument held no water for Dumont.

“I very much reject the, what I would call, Canadian political tradition of talking about doing something in regards to reconciliation and then taking no action,” he said. “I reject the continued support of policies that were born of racism and of white supremacy and male dominance on this land.”

It was not clear as to when staff will return with a potential partnership plan or the degree to which the First Nations had already been consulted.