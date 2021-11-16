More than 1,100 homes evacuated in Abbotsford, B.C. amid flooding concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An evacuation order has been issued for the entire portion of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border in the eastern Fraser Valley.

The City of Abbotsford says water levels in the area are rising very quickly and residents have been asked to leave immediately.

This affects the following areas:

Sumas Prairie

Sumas Mountain, DeLair Road, and Old Yale Road to the north, the U.S. border to the south, Chilliwack city border to the east, the Ridge West of railway to the west

Sumas Mountain and Old Yale Road to the north, the U.S. border to the south, the Sumas River Dyck to the east, Sumas Way to the west

This affects about 1,100 homes in the area.

Residents in the eastern part of the Sumas Prairie who cannot travel westbound to evacuate are requested to travel east to Chilliwack Secondary School located at 46363 Yale Rd., where a reception centre has been set up, Abbotsford police said.

Story continues below advertisement

5:13 Princeton, B.C, mayor says majority of town underwater after dyke bursts Princeton, B.C, mayor says majority of town underwater after dyke bursts

Continued flooding and subsequent road debris forced the province to close Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope Monday night.

A state of emergency has also been declared in Chilliwack and residents are being asked to avoid non-essential travel as severe flooding closed off many arterial routes in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The Chilliwack River is moving very fast and the water levels are increasing drastically, city officials said Monday.

– More to come