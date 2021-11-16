Menu

More than 1,100 homes evacuated in Abbotsford, B.C. amid flooding concerns

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Mudslides and debris shut down major highways' Mudslides and debris shut down major highways
Officials with the City of Abbotsford, B.C., provide an update on Nov. 16, 2021, on the response to flooding.

An evacuation order has been issued for the entire portion of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border in the eastern Fraser Valley.

The City of Abbotsford says water levels in the area are rising very quickly and residents have been asked to leave immediately.

This affects the following areas:

  • Sumas Prairie
  • Sumas Mountain, DeLair Road, and Old Yale Road to the north, the U.S. border to the south, Chilliwack city border to the east, the Ridge West of railway to the west
  • Sumas Mountain and Old Yale Road to the north, the U.S. border to the south, the Sumas River Dyck to the east, Sumas Way to the west

This affects about 1,100 homes in the area.

Residents in the eastern part of the Sumas Prairie who cannot travel westbound to evacuate are requested to travel east to Chilliwack Secondary School located at 46363 Yale Rd., where a reception centre has been set up, Abbotsford police said.

Read more: Photos and videos of floods show roads washed away, cars submerged, debris everywhere

Click to play video: 'Princeton, B.C, mayor says majority of town underwater after dyke bursts' Princeton, B.C, mayor says majority of town underwater after dyke bursts
Princeton, B.C, mayor says majority of town underwater after dyke bursts

 

Continued flooding and subsequent road debris forced the province to close Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope Monday night.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the highway will be shut in both directions with no timeline for when it will reopen.

A state of emergency has also been declared in Chilliwack and residents are being asked to avoid non-essential travel as severe flooding closed off many arterial routes in the city.

The Chilliwack River is moving very fast and the water levels are increasing drastically, city officials said Monday.

– More to come

