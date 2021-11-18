Menu

Politics

British Columbia launches disaster financial assistance for those affected by flooding and landslides

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:38 pm
A woman and children who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman and children who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Disaster Financial Assistance program is now available for eligible British Columbians in the southwest, central and southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island.

The financial assistance is for those affected by the flooding and landslides from Nov. 14 to 16, 2021.

The application can be accessed online on the government website.

The province declared a provincial state of emergency on Wednesday in order to provide additional resources to the continued effort towards rebuilding.

This assistance includes all Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities within the geographic boundaries of these areas.

B.C. floods: Canadian military to assist with recovery

Support is eligible for all homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

“By regulation, DFA is unable to compensate for losses for which insurance was reasonably and readily available,” reads a release from the province.

B.C. floods: Volunteers come together to sandbag Abbotsford pump station

Applications for the assistance must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Feb. 12, 2022.

Financial help is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000.

In order to qualify, a homeowner or residential tenant must show that the home is their principal residence. Seasonal or recreational properties and recreational items are not eligible for assistance.

