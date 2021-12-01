BC Together: How you can help flood-ravaged communities

Send this page to someone via email

In the last month, a total of 17 regional B.C. districts were affected by floods, mudslides and landslides due to uncharacteristic rainfall. Thousands of residents have been affected by the flooding.

Our province declared a state of emergency in order to provide additional resources to the continued effort towards rebuilding.

It’s in times of crisis, that British Columbians come out to help. That’s why Global BC/BC1, 980 CKNW, AM730 and Global Okanagan are partnering for BC Together.

Below is a list of organizations providing support and relief to those affected. Let’s work as one to connect our province and help each other through this.

Help by donating to one of these worthy causes:

Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

The Salvation Army is currently on the ground in six of the hardest-hit communities feeding and hydrating first responders and evacuees, while also providing shelter, blankets, jackets and spiritual care.

Your donation will assist those who are displaced or have lost housing, belongings or employment, and who have suffered physical or mental health trauma.

The pandemic, summer wildfires and recent floods have had a devastating impact on food banks in BC. Your donation helps support our 102 member food banks throughout BC.

The BC SPCA is providing pet guardians who were evacuated due to the flooding in Abbotsford pet food, crates, leashes, harnesses and other urgent supplies at the ESS Reception Centre at Tradex.

This fund will support front-line agencies providing essential services to affected families and businesses.

Funds will provide emergency relief for citizens impacted by the flood in the town of Princeton.

Disaster Aid Canada is in communication with our Rotary and support contacts in the affected areas and is gathering funds to provide direct aid to meet the needs of each region.

GlobalMedic’s focus is on keeping people healthy when they lack access to life’s necessities. You donation helps to provide clean-up kits, hygiene kits, food hampers and a laundry program to areas affected.

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) participates in an ongoing process of mitigative public education and mutual awareness of the needs of the animals and their guardians/owners in disasters and provides assistance to the affected community when necessary.

On Dec. 11, The LMCB will be holding a special toy drive in support of those affected by flooding. Bureau volunteers will be accepting monetary donations via cash or tap and new, unwrapped gift in an effort to “refill Santa’s Sack” in flood devastated communities.