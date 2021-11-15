Menu

B.C. floods: Photos and videos show roads washed away, cars submerged, debris everywhere

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.' Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.
WATCH: Global News drone video shows the devastating flooding in Merritt, B.C., that has led to the evacuation of thousands of residents. The city says floodwaters have inundated two bridges across the Coldwater River, and floodwaters are preventing access to the third.

Torrential rain has drenched many parts of B.C. Sunday and Monday as an atmospheric river descended on the province.

Roads have been washed away, cars submerged and abandoned and debris has been blown everywhere.

The community of Merrit has been ordered to evacuate due to the rising floodwaters and it is not known when residents will be allowed home.

In Abbotsford, Highway 11 is closed north and south between Old Clayburn Road and McCallum Road.

Police shared a photo of the damage to the roadway.

Damage on Highway 11 in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
Damage on Highway 11 in Abbotsford. Abbotsford Police Department
The Cole Road exit to Highway in Abbotsford is underwater. View image in full screen
The Cole Road exit to Highway in Abbotsford is underwater. Abbotsford Police Department
The back bumper of a car can be seen along flooded Livingstone Avenue in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
The back bumper of a car can be seen along flooded Livingstone Avenue in Abbotsford. Abbotsford Police Department

Read more: Southbound lanes of B.C.’s major Coquihalla Highway washed away by intense rain

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway have been washed away between Larsen Hill and Juliet.

The ministry said crews are still assessing the impacts to the highway and will hopefully know more soon about when it is possible to reopen the lanes.

Click to play video: 'Princeton, B.C, mayor says majority of town underwater after dyke bursts' Princeton, B.C, mayor says majority of town underwater after dyke bursts
Princeton, B.C, mayor says majority of town underwater after dyke bursts

Crews rescued 12 people whose vehicles were trapped by debris from two mudslides that closed Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope.

An additional 275 people, including 50 children, have been told to shelter in place between the two slides, according to a statement from Canada Task Force 1 issued Monday morning.

Canadian Forces Cormorant helicopters have started rescue flights to the slide area.

Click to play video: 'Dozens of travellers left stranded on B.C. roads after heavy rain, mudslides' Dozens of travellers left stranded on B.C. roads after heavy rain, mudslides
Dozens of travellers left stranded on B.C. roads after heavy rain, mudslides

Read more: Helicopter rescues begin for about 275 people trapped between mudslides in Agassiz, B.C.

A photo of the landslide in Agassiz. View image in full screen
A photo of the landslide in Agassiz. Robert Doolan
A photo of the landslide in Agassiz. View image in full screen
A photo of the landslide in Agassiz. Robert Doolan

Metro Vancouver could see 140 to 180 millimetres of rainfall on Monday, according to a statement from Environment Canada, along with the western Fraser Valley, Whistler, Howe Sound, and parts of the Sunshine Coast.

The central and eastern parts of the Fraser Valley could see as much as 250 millimetres of rain by Monday night.

Read more: Metro Vancouver see flooding, fallen trees amid B.C. storm

In Delta, the Planet Ice Arena saw heavy rainfalls, with a tow truck called to the arena’s parking lot to pull vehicles out of the water.

Water now covers one of the runways at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport and is seeping onto nearby Baynes Road. Several other roads in the area are shut down.

Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. View image in full screen
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. Shane MacKichan
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. View image in full screen
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. Shane MacKichan
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. View image in full screen
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. Shane MacKichan
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. View image in full screen
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. Shane MacKichan
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. View image in full screen
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. Shane MacKichan
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. View image in full screen
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. Shane MacKichan
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. View image in full screen
Planet Ice arena on Nordel Ct in Delta is completely flooded. Shane MacKichan
A Toyota Yaris parked along Grace Rd in Surrey ended up in a small sinkhole after the side of the road gave way. View image in full screen
A Toyota Yaris parked along Grace Rd in Surrey ended up in a small sinkhole after the side of the road gave way. Shane MacKichan
A Toyota Yaris parked along Grace Rd in Surrey ended up in a small sinkhole after the side of the road gave way. View image in full screen
A Toyota Yaris parked along Grace Rd in Surrey ended up in a small sinkhole after the side of the road gave way. Shane MacKichan

In Port Coquitlam, the Mary Hill and Freemont on/off ramps to the Pitt River bridge have been closed due to flooding. Coquitlam RCMP said east and west traffic is affected.

Video sent to Global News shows a car submerged and abandoned under the Pitt River Bridge.

Click to play video: 'Major flooding along the Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam' Major flooding along the Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam
Major flooding along the Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam
In Surrey a salmon got lost and ended up swimming along the roadway before running out of water. View image in full screen
In Surrey a salmon got lost and ended up swimming along the roadway before running out of water. Dan Resendes

Read more: B.C. storm causing cellphone network disruptions

Crews on scene after a tree came down on Fraser Street in Vancouver Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Crews on scene after a tree came down on Fraser Street in Vancouver Monday afternoon. submitted to Global News
Crews on scene after a tree came down on Fraser Street in Vancouver Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Crews on scene after a tree came down on Fraser Street in Vancouver Monday afternoon. submitted to Global News
Crews on scene after a tree came down on Fraser Street in Vancouver Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Crews on scene after a tree came down on Fraser Street in Vancouver Monday afternoon. submitted to Global News
Click to play video: 'Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.' Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.
Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.

Read more: Barge adrift in Vancouver’s English Bay as rainfall drenches southern B.C.

A barge is drifting loose in Vancouver’s English Bay due to the rising floodwaters.

Downtown Vancouver Twitter users shared footage of the runaway vessel on Monday afternoon, which at times, struck parts of the seawall and came close to the Burrard Bridge.

Click to play video: 'Streets of Vancouver flooded following ‘significant atmospheric river event’ across B.C.' Streets of Vancouver flooded following ‘significant atmospheric river event’ across B.C.
Streets of Vancouver flooded following ‘significant atmospheric river event’ across B.C.

Read more: B.C.’s record-breaking rainfall generates ‘mind-boggling’ data: Environment Canada

An Environment Canada meteorologist says the province’s latest atmospheric river has generated “mind-boggling” data for scientific analysis.

“We have seen now our fifth atmospheric river of the season. Oftentimes, we won’t get a first one until November,” Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist, said.

