Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 15 2021 9:34pm
02:37

Hundreds evacuated as Abbotsford declares state of local emergency

A record breaking rainfall has prompted a local state of emergency to be declared in Abbotsford. Grace Ke has more on a big jump in the number of people being evacuated .

Advertisement

Video Home