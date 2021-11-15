Flooding prompts Highway 1 closure between Abbotsford and Hope until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

Continued flooding and subsequent road debris is forcing the province to close Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the highway will be shut in both directions as of 7 p.m. on Monday, with no timeline for when it will reopen.

Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.

“Work is underway to determine the nature of damage or blockage,” Farnworth said.

“It may be as simple as removing debris and ensuring the road is safe. It may be, in other areas, that there needs to be additional work done.”

The province has reported various mudslides and severe flooding in areas across the province, including in Agassiz and Lillooet where hundreds of vehicles have been trapped.

Twenty Emergency Support Service centres are open to help.

The Coquihalla Highway continues to be closed, with still no estimation on when it will reopen.

More than 230 mm of rain has fallen in the last 48 hours along that corridor, and Environment Canada is reporting the rain will turn to snow, causing additional problems.