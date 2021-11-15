Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Flooding prompts Highway 1 closure between Abbotsford and Hope until further notice

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 8:12 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman stranded in her car after heavy rain washes out highways' B.C. woman stranded in her car after heavy rain washes out highways
Kimberly Hood was at a hockey tournament in Kelowna B.C. over the weekend but when she and her family left to come home they found themselves stranded in Hope after heavy rain washed out the major highways and routes.

Continued flooding and subsequent road debris is forcing the province to close Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the highway will be shut in both directions as of 7 p.m. on Monday, with no timeline for when it will reopen.

Click to play video: 'Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.' Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.
Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.

Read more: Entire city of Merritt, B.C. forced to evacuate due to flooding

Story continues below advertisement

“Work is underway to determine the nature of damage or blockage,” Farnworth said.

“It may be as simple as removing debris and ensuring the road is safe. It may be, in other areas, that there needs to be additional work done.”

The province has reported various mudslides and severe flooding in areas across the province, including in Agassiz and Lillooet where hundreds of vehicles have been trapped.

Read more: B.C. floods: Photos and videos show roads washed away, cars submerged, debris everywhere

Twenty Emergency Support Service centres are open to help.

The Coquihalla Highway continues to be closed, with still no estimation on when it will reopen.

More than 230 mm of rain has fallen in the last 48 hours along that corridor, and Environment Canada is reporting the rain will turn to snow, causing additional problems.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Abbotsford tagHighway 1 tagChilliwack tagbc storm tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagHighway 1 closed tagHighway 1 Closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers