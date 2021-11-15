Entire city of Merritt, B.C. forced to evacuate due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Flooding has forced the evacuation of the entire community of Merritt, B.C.

On Monday morning, the city announced an evacuation order had been issued.

8:42 Evacuation order in effect for entire city of Merritt, B.C. Evacuation order in effect for entire city of Merritt, B.C.

Residents were being asked to stay with friends or family if possible, or to go to the Emergency Social Support reception centres in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

“The flood waters have now inundated two bridges across the Coldwater River, and flood waters prevent access to the third,” the city said in a statement.

“High flood waters have rendered the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant inoperable for an indefinite period. Continued habitation of the community without sanitary services presents risk of mass sewage back-up and personal health risk.”

View image in full screen Flooding in Merritt B.C., early in the morning of November 15, 2021. Brodie McDonald

The city had already evacuated one neighbourhood, Collettville, because the only road to escape the area could be cut off by flooding.

“Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose. Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk,” the city said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville.”

“Flushing toilets or running a faucet at this time will result in it backing up into your home,” the city added.

According to Environment Canada, 14 mm of precipitation fell in Merritt on Sunday, and periods of rain are expected throughout Monday.