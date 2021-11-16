Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Reopening of Coquihalla Highway could take ‘weeks or months’ due to flood damage

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures' Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures
Mudslides and rockslides forced transportation officials to close both the Trans-Canada and Coquihalla Highways past hope on Sunday, while flooding led to several major highway closures in the Lower Mainland. The region remained under a rainfall warning due to an atmospheric river expected to deliver plenty of precipitation into Monday.

Several major highways remained closed Tuesday morning, after a storm moved through southern B.C. Sunday and Monday causing traffic confusion across the province.

Many of the routes in and out of the Lower Mainland remain cut off.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The Coquihalla Highway, one of B.C.’s main highways connecting the Lower Mainland and the Interior, suffered catastrophic damage.

The southbound lanes between Larson Hill and Juliet have been washed into the river, provincial officials

Read more: Southbound lanes of B.C.’s major Coquihalla Highway washed away by intense rain

Click to play video: 'Evacuation order issued for Merritt as city floods and wastewater plant fails' Evacuation order issued for Merritt as city floods and wastewater plant fails
Evacuation order issued for Merritt as city floods and wastewater plant fails

 

 

“In some cases, it can be hours, or a day or two to remove debris,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday morning about reopening highways.

“But in some cases, like the Coquihalla, it could be several weeks or months. We won’t know that until the experts do the work that needs to be done and they’re doing it right now.”

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coquihalla Highway tagBC Flooding tagCoquihalla highway closure tagCoquihalla Highway closed tagCoquihalla Highway update tagcoquihalla highway bc storm tagcoquihalla highway closure update tagCoquihalla Highway latest tagcoquihalla highway reopening tagcoquihalla highway storm damage tagcoquihalla highway timeline tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers