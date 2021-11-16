Menu

Community of Yarrow in Chilliwack evacuated due to flooding risk

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Flooding in Abbotsford, B.C. a ‘significant situation,’ taxing on emergency resources: police chief' Flooding in Abbotsford, B.C. a ‘significant situation,’ taxing on emergency resources: police chief
Abbotsford police chief Mike Serr said Tuesday that the “significant” flooding in Abbotsford, B.C. was putting a strain on resources and encouraged residents to follow evacuation orders. He also cautioned people against coming to the city to see the extent of the flooding.

The City of Chilliwack has issued an evacuation order for the community of Yarrow in the aftermath of B.C.’s latest atmospheric river.

All residents from Boundary Road to Browne Road and all of Majuba Hill are being asked to leave their homes immediately.

Residents should register at the Reception Centre at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre (Chilliwack Secondary School) at 46363 Yale Road.

Residents leaving Yarrow should use Boundary Road to Keith Wilson, over Keith Wilson Bridge. From there, multiple routes can be used to access Chilliwack Secondary, such as Vedder Road or Lickman Road, the city said.

Updates will be posted online at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch as information becomes available.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mayor says he’s never seen such extensive flooding in Sumas Prairie' Abbotsford mayor says he’s never seen such extensive flooding in Sumas Prairie
Abbotsford mayor says he’s never seen such extensive flooding in Sumas Prairie

Read more: More than 1,100 homes evacuated in Abbotsford, B.C. amid flooding concerns

The evacuation order comes after the City of Abbotsford issued one for the entire portion of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border.

Continued flooding and subsequent road debris forced the province to close Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope Monday night.

There is no timeline on when it may reopen.

