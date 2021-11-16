Community of Yarrow in Chilliwack evacuated due to flooding risk

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Chilliwack has issued an evacuation order for the community of Yarrow in the aftermath of B.C.’s latest atmospheric river.

All residents from Boundary Road to Browne Road and all of Majuba Hill are being asked to leave their homes immediately.

Residents should register at the Reception Centre at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre (Chilliwack Secondary School) at 46363 Yale Road.

Residents leaving Yarrow should use Boundary Road to Keith Wilson, over Keith Wilson Bridge. From there, multiple routes can be used to access Chilliwack Secondary, such as Vedder Road or Lickman Road, the city said.

Updates will be posted online at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch as information becomes available.

0:45 Abbotsford mayor says he’s never seen such extensive flooding in Sumas Prairie Abbotsford mayor says he’s never seen such extensive flooding in Sumas Prairie

The evacuation order comes after the City of Abbotsford issued one for the entire portion of the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack border.

Continued flooding and subsequent road debris forced the province to close Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope Monday night.

There is no timeline on when it may reopen.