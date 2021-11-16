Menu

Canada

Just a test: Emergency alert system test coming Wednesday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 2:39 pm
A national test of the Alert Ready system will see test alerts sent to televisions, radios and wireless devices Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A national test of the Alert Ready system will see test alerts sent to televisions, radios and wireless devices Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The National Public Alerting System is doing a scheduled test Wednesday.

The Alert Ready system sends emergency alerts through televisions, radios and wireless devices in the event of life-threatening situations.

Read more: Don’t be alarmed — test emergency alert coming to Manitoba phones Wednesday

A national test of the system — which will see an emergency test message sent through multiple communication channels —  is planned for 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“Testing of all components is an important and necessary part of any public alerting system. It provides an opportunity to validate and improve the end-to-end performance and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as it is intended on TV, radio and wireless,” the Manitoba government said in a release Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Emergency alert message sent to B.C. mobile phones by mistake

“Test alerts also educate the public on what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.”

Wednesday’s test message will come through televisions, radios and wireless, but the province says not everyone will receive the alert on their mobile device.

