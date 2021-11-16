Just a test: Emergency alert system test coming Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The National Public Alerting System is doing a scheduled test Wednesday.

The Alert Ready system sends emergency alerts through televisions, radios and wireless devices in the event of life-threatening situations.

A national test of the system — which will see an emergency test message sent through multiple communication channels — is planned for 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

2:03 Manitoba RCMP should have issued follow-up alert announcing Wadien arrest: expert Manitoba RCMP should have issued follow-up alert announcing Wadien arrest: expert – Oct 21, 2021

“Testing of all components is an important and necessary part of any public alerting system. It provides an opportunity to validate and improve the end-to-end performance and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as it is intended on TV, radio and wireless,” the Manitoba government said in a release Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Test alerts also educate the public on what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.”

Wednesday’s test message will come through televisions, radios and wireless, but the province says not everyone will receive the alert on their mobile device.

1:25 Alert Ready testing still hit and miss Alert Ready testing still hit and miss – Nov 28, 2018