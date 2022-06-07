Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Several BC Ferries sailings cancelled Tuesday amid ‘crew challenges’

By Toby Kerr Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 12:47 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo.

BC Ferries is still suffering from crew shortages, leading to some cancellations on major routes Tuesday.

Among the cancelled trips were the 3:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen, the 5:45 p.m. departing Duke Point, the 8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen, and the 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point. Four sailings were cancelled Monday evening as well.

Read more: BC Ferries warns of possible summer cancellations amid staffing crunch

The corporation cited “crewing challenges” in its service notice online.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew. That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we would notify customers immediately.”

Trending Stories

Transport Canada regulations require a specific number of crew members on board for safety reasons in the event of an emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

In late March, BC Ferries said it was facing a labour shortage because of “higher than expected retirements in key shipboard positions,” the effects of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and challenges recruiting internationally due to the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries cancellations leave travellers stranded' BC Ferries cancellations leave travellers stranded
BC Ferries cancellations leave travellers stranded – Apr 27, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Ferries tagBC Ferries cancellations tagferry cancellations tagDuke Point tagbc ferries delays tagbc ferries sailings tagBC Ferries conditions tagBC ferries crew shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers