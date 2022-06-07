Several BC Ferries sailings cancelled Tuesday amid ‘crew challenges’

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is still suffering from crew shortages, leading to some cancellations on major routes Tuesday.

Among the cancelled trips were the 3:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen, the 5:45 p.m. departing Duke Point, the 8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen, and the 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point. Four sailings were cancelled Monday evening as well.

The corporation cited “crewing challenges” in its service notice online.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew. That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we would notify customers immediately.”

Transport Canada regulations require a specific number of crew members on board for safety reasons in the event of an emergency.

In late March, BC Ferries said it was facing a labour shortage because of “higher than expected retirements in key shipboard positions,” the effects of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and challenges recruiting internationally due to the pandemic.

