SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

BC Ferries warns of possible summer cancellations amid staffing crunch

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 4:32 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey travels between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale in this undated photo. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey travels between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News

British Columbia’s ferry service is warning that a brewing crew shortage could lead to service interruptions and “isolated sailing cancellations” during the busy summer season.

BC Ferries says it is facing a labour shortage due to “higher than expected retirements in key shipboard positions,” the effects of vaccine mandates and challenges recruiting internationally due to COVID-19.

Read more: BC Ferries warns of possible service disruptions due to crew shortages, vaccine policies

Those problems have stacked on top of a “25-year global shortage of professional mariners,” creating a situation where the company and other ferry services, including those in Washington state, Alaska and New Zealand, are short staffed, BC Ferries said in a media release Friday.

“Attraction and retention of staff across all functions has become more challenging but is felt most acutely in the licensed positions on the vessels,” it added.

Story continues below advertisement

The company is warning that the staffing crunch comes while British Columbians are increasingly choosing to travel during the spring and fall in a bid to avoid the busy summer.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries warns of service disruptions in coming months' BC Ferries warns of service disruptions in coming months
BC Ferries warns of service disruptions in coming months – Jan 10, 2022

BC Ferries said it has tried to respond to the shortage by cross training employees, bringing on reserve staff and providing overtime for staff who cover gaps.

Trending Stories

It said it has also undertaken a major recruitment push and is reaching out to retired employees to see if they can come back short-term, which has resulted in filling about 600 positions for the summer.

Read more: BC Ferries cancels multiple Vancouver-Victoria sailings, cites ‘staffing issue’

But tight staffing means there could still be cancellations in situations such as crew calling in sick.

Story continues below advertisement

“BC Ferries’ goal is to avoid service disruptions wherever it can; to communicate service disruptions as soon as they become known; and to minimize the impact these disruptions have on the travelling public,” it said.

“Customers are encouraged to finalize travel plans on bookable routes by booking ahead.”

Passengers are also being encouraged to travel during off-peak times, to travel by foot if possible, and to monitor the company’s website and Twitter account for the latest service notices.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagBC Ferries tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tagFerries tagBC Ferries cancellation tagBc Ferries Staffing tagbc ferries recruitment tagferry staffing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers