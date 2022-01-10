BC Ferries warns of possible service disruptions due to crew shortages, vaccine policies

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is warning customers a “combination of issues” may lead to unplanned service disruptions on all routes over the coming months.

The inter-island routes may be the most affected, the organization said in a release.

Factors such as the Omicron variant, regular cold and flu season, winter storms, vaccination policies that have reduced crew availability and the “global shortage of professional mariners” will all affect a vessel’s ability to operate, BC Ferries added.

Last October it was announced that employers in the federally-regulated transportation sector, including marine operators of Canadian vessels with a crew of 12 or more, must begin phasing in a mandatory vaccination policy by the end of the month.

BC Ferries said even a small number of crew who are unavailable to sail due to various reasons could have a “significant impact on service if replacements are challenging to find.

“To mitigate this risk, BC Ferries relies on staffing pools with crew held in reserve, crosstraining employees so they can be redeployed from one location to another as required, and overtime pay for employees who cover gaps,” BC Ferries said.

The company said it will communicate any service disruptions as quickly as possible to all customers and will look for ways to minimize the impact through the use of water taxis or other marine services, if possible.

While a route may operate on a modified schedule, no route is expected to be suspended completely, the company said.

For the most up-to-date sailing information, visit BC Ferries’ website or follow @BCFerries on Twitter. To view the status of all routes at a glance, visit their website.

