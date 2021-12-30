SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

BC Ferries cancels multiple Vancouver-Victoria sailings, cites ‘staffing issue’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 3:16 pm
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. View image in full screen
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings on its Vancouver-Victoria route on Thursday, citing a “staffing issue.’

“Your safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” the company said in a service notice.

Read more: WestJet cancels 15% of flights amid Omicron COVID-19 staff shortage

A spokesperson for BC Ferries said the staffing problem was related to weather — the Lower Mainland saw 15 to 20 centimetres of snow overnight — rather than COVID-19.

Earlier Thursday, WestJet said it was cancelling 15 per cent of its upcoming flights amid virus-related staffing problems.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'B.C. restaurants temporarily close due to lack of symptom free staff' B.C. restaurants temporarily close due to lack of symptom free staff
B.C. restaurants temporarily close due to lack of symptom free staff

 

Story continues below advertisement

The cancelled sailings affect the Coastal Renaissance ferry, and included the noon and 4 p.m. departures from the Tsawwassen terminal, and the 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. departures from Swartz Bay.

Read more: Staff crunch forces some B.C. restaurants to close amid surging COVID-19 case numbers

Sailings of BC Ferries’ Northern Sea Wolf, which services the central coast, including Bella Coola, Ocean Falls and Shearwater, have also been cancelled on Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 due to “a staffing issue.”

Passengers with bookings on any of the affected sailings will get a full refund, the company said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagbc coronavirus tagBC Ferries tagsailings cancelled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers