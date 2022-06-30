Fire destroys Value Village in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has gutted the large Value Village thrift store in East Vancouver.

Firefighteres were called to the second-hand store on East Hastings Street near Victoria Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and found it fully engulfed.

Value Village up in flames on Hastings at Victoria. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/L7dAiO12Ya — Laura Baziuk (@LauraBaziuk) June 30, 2022

Dozens of people living in the surrounding area stood across the street and watched the building burn up and collapse as crews aimed several hoses into the site.

It turned into a three-alarm blaze with 47 firefighters deployed, officials said.

#2 reports of smoke all over the City Please avoid the area so we can get this under control.@VanFireRescue @IAFF18 @EComm911_info https://t.co/4MTj4cdOJ0 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) June 30, 2022

Half an hour after it started, authorities said the flames were 85 per cent contained.

However, pictures and video from the scene show that the structure was largely rubble by then.

At its peak, Global News viewers reported seeing smoke and hints of flame from as far away as North Vancouver.

The fire did not spread to any neighbouring buildings, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue, though some did suffer smoke and heat damage.

There is no indication that anyone was injured in the fire, officials said, and no word yet on the cause.