Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Vancouver crews quickly douse ‘spectacular’ fire at downtown restaurant

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 11:04 pm
Smoke billows from a fire in a Japanese restaurant in downtown Vancouver on Thursday. View image in full screen
Smoke billows from a fire in a Japanese restaurant in downtown Vancouver on Thursday. @astroxcentric / Twitter

Vancouver firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a blaze in the city’s central business district that sent a massive cloud of smoke through the area Thursday evening.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Deputy Chief of Operations Trevor Connelly said crews were called to a Japanese barbeque restaurant at 888 Nelson St. around 7 p.m., where a fire had broken out in the kitchen.

Read more: 1 person dead after fire breaks out in Vancouver apartment building

The fire got into the building’s air vents, he said, where it created a “spectacular” effect to onlookers because it was venting out of the roof.

Trending Stories

Crews put the fire down within about 45 minutes, and Connelly said there were no reports of injuries.

Click to play video: 'Three Canada Post trucks damaged after fire in East Van depot' Three Canada Post trucks damaged after fire in East Van depot
Three Canada Post trucks damaged after fire in East Van depot
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagSmoke tagVancouver fire tagKitchen Fire tagrestaurant fire tagdowntown smoke tagvancouver fire and rescue servies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers