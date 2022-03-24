Vancouver crews quickly douse ‘spectacular’ fire at downtown restaurant

Vancouver firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a blaze in the city’s central business district that sent a massive cloud of smoke through the area Thursday evening.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Deputy Chief of Operations Trevor Connelly said crews were called to a Japanese barbeque restaurant at 888 Nelson St. around 7 p.m., where a fire had broken out in the kitchen.
The fire got into the building’s air vents, he said, where it created a “spectacular” effect to onlookers because it was venting out of the roof.
Crews put the fire down within about 45 minutes, and Connelly said there were no reports of injuries.
