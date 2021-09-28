SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Vancouver School Board makes masks mandatory for K-12 students

By Toby Kerr Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 2:04 am
Click to play video: 'Poll reveals majority of B.C. parents want mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in K-to-12 classrooms' Poll reveals majority of B.C. parents want mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in K-to-12 classrooms
WATCH: Poll reveals majority of B.C. parents want mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in K-to-12 classrooms – Sep 3, 2021

The Vancouver School Board is extending its mask mandate to apply to all students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

It’s the first school board in the province to go beyond the provincial guidelines for masking in schools, which recommend the policy be in place for grades 4-12.

Read more: Several B.C. PACs call for enhanced COVID-19 safety measures in schools

The school board voted unanimously Monday evening to extend that to kindergarten through Grade 3 as well.

It’s not yet clear when the all-student mask mandate will go in to effect, but more details are expected in the coming days.

More to come…

