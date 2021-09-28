Vancouver School Board makes masks mandatory for K-12 students

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver School Board is extending its mask mandate to apply to all students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

It’s the first school board in the province to go beyond the provincial guidelines for masking in schools, which recommend the policy be in place for grades 4-12.

The school board voted unanimously Monday evening to extend that to kindergarten through Grade 3 as well.

It’s not yet clear when the all-student mask mandate will go in to effect, but more details are expected in the coming days.

