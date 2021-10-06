One Person Dead in Surrey Shooting

One person has been shot and killed near 80 Avenue and 122a Street in Surrey.
Surrey RCMP were called to the area just before 10pm after a report of shots fired.
They found an adult with gunshot wounds and pronounced them dead on scene.
All traffic is being blocked on 122A Street between 80 and 78 Avenues as police investigate.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to work with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Unit.
No word yet on whether this shooting is believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
IHIT is expected to provide more details on Wednesday.
