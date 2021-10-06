Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

One Person Dead in Surrey Shooting

By Toby Kerr Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 3:37 am
Police tape is shown at a crime scene in this file photo from Aug. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown at a crime scene in this file photo from Aug. 31, 2020. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

One person has been shot and killed near 80 Avenue and 122a Street in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP were called to the area just before 10pm after a report of shots fired.

They found an adult with gunshot wounds and pronounced them dead on scene.

Click to play video: 'One Surrey house, three shootings in six months' One Surrey house, three shootings in six months
One Surrey house, three shootings in six months – Sep 23, 2021

Read more: Two men shot in Surrey, one already targeted this summer: police

All traffic is being blocked on 122A Street between 80 and 78 Avenues as police investigate.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to work with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Unit.

Read more: Shots fired at Surrey RCMP officer during attempted traffic stop

No word yet on whether this shooting is believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

IHIT is expected to provide more details on Wednesday.

