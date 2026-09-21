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Crime

Daylight shooting in Toronto leaves 2 people dead

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 21, 2026 3:48 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
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Two people are dead after a daytime shooting in Toronto on Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Warden Avenue for reports people had been shot.

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When they arrived, officers found the two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police said homicide detectives were leading the investigation.

Although police offered no information about arrests, they said they were not seeking any suspects.

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