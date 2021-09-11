Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired at Surrey RCMP officer during attempted traffic stop

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 2:39 am
Surrey RCMP are looking for the driver of a black sedan after shots were fired at a frontline officer Friday night. Photo provided by Surrey RCMP.
Surrey RCMP are looking for the driver of a black sedan after shots were fired at a frontline officer Friday night. Photo provided by Surrey RCMP.

The Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section is investigating after someone shot at an officer during an attempted traffic stop Friday evening.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop with a black sedan that was westbound on 82 Avenue near 128 Street at about 9:55 p.m.

When the officer turned on their emergency lights, RCMP say the sedan driver reached outside their vehicle window and fired two shots at the officer.

The officer followed the vehicle for a short time before pulling over for public safety.

Read more: 2 arrested after victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Surrey shooting: RCMP

RCMP confirmed the officer was not injured, but they are shaken from the events.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, the vehicle is described as a black sedan. Obtaining a more detailed description of the vehicle and the driver are a top investigational priority,” said Surrey RCMP in a release.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is urged not to approach it, and should call 911, as the driver is considered by police to be armed and dangerous.

“The public will note an increased police presence in the area, with the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit also assisting in the area,” the release adds.

Read more: Overnight Surrey shooting leaves one man in hospital

There is a road closure in effect on 82 Avenue between 128 Street and 124 Street as investigators gather evidence.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP expand search after officer shot' Surrey RCMP expand search after officer shot
Surrey RCMP expand search after officer shot – Jan 30, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey shooting tagVancouver shooting tagBc Shooting tagtraffic stop shooting tagsurrey bc shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers