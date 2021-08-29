Overnight Surrey shooting leaves one man in hospital

An overnight shooting in Surrey left one man in hospital on Sunday.
Surrey RCMP were called to the area of 91 Avenue and 148 Street around 3:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Mounties said they don’t believe the incident is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
The incident happened at a home that was at the centre of a shooting and police chase just three weeks ago.
At this point, police say they don’t believe the shootings are connected.
