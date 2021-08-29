Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Overnight Surrey shooting leaves one man in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 12:44 pm
RCMP attend the scene of a shooting in Surrey early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP attend the scene of a shooting in Surrey early Sunday morning. Shane MacKichan

An overnight shooting in Surrey left one man in hospital on Sunday.

Surrey RCMP were called to the area of 91 Avenue and 148 Street around 3:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired.

Read more: 2 arrested after victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Surrey shooting: RCMP

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said they don’t believe the incident is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Trending Stories

Read more: Bullets strike Whalley home that has also been targeted in previous shootings: police

The incident happened at a home that was at the centre of a shooting and police chase just three weeks ago.

Story continues below advertisement

At this point, police say they don’t believe the shootings are connected.

Click to play video: 'Controversy remains over transition to Surrey Police Service' Controversy remains over transition to Surrey Police Service
Controversy remains over transition to Surrey Police Service – Aug 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagSurrey tagHospital tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey crime tagGun Crime tagSurrey shooting tagHospitalized tagone man hospitalized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers