Crime

2 arrested after victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Surrey shooting: RCMP

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 9:12 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after what Surrey RCMP are calling a targeted shooting in Newton.

RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 13700 block of 70 Avenue at about 5:41 p.m. Friday.

The victim was found with serious, life-threatening wounds and taken to the hospital.

Two people have been arrested and remain in custody, police said.

As the investigation gets underway, officers will be canvassing the neighborhood and speaking with witnesses.

According to officers, the shooting appears to be targeted and the parties are known to each other. However, it is unrelated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with more information or dashcam video is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

