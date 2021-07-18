Menu

Crime

No serious injuries in drive-by shooting Saturday, Surrey RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 1:20 pm
The scene of a drive-by shooting in Surrey on Saturday. View image in full screen
The scene of a drive-by shooting in Surrey on Saturday. Global News

Surrey RCMP says no one was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening.

Mounties said it happened around 5 p.m. at 128 Street and 60th Avenue.

Read more: Surrey RCMP say Monday night shooting connected to current gang conflict

According to police, the driver of a newer-model Audi Q5 SUV opened fire as they drove past the victim vehicle, which was stopped in the turning lane.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating gang-involved Fleetwood shooting' RCMP investigating gang-involved Fleetwood shooting
RCMP investigating gang-involved Fleetwood shooting – Jul 6, 2021

The suspect vehicle fled southbound on 128 Street, and police said the driver remains at large.

Read more: No injuries reported in targeted Surrey shooting between two vehicles

Neither of the people in the target vehicle were hit with a bullet, but one of them suffered minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Click to play video: 'Gangster makes death threat on B.C. deputy sheriff' Gangster makes death threat on B.C. deputy sheriff
Gangster makes death threat on B.C. deputy sheriff – Jun 10, 2021
