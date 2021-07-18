No serious injuries in drive-by shooting Saturday, Surrey RCMP say

Surrey RCMP says no one was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening.
Mounties said it happened around 5 p.m. at 128 Street and 60th Avenue.
According to police, the driver of a newer-model Audi Q5 SUV opened fire as they drove past the victim vehicle, which was stopped in the turning lane.
RCMP investigating gang-involved Fleetwood shooting
The suspect vehicle fled southbound on 128 Street, and police said the driver remains at large.
Trending Stories
Neither of the people in the target vehicle were hit with a bullet, but one of them suffered minor injuries from broken glass, police said.
Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
Gangster makes death threat on B.C. deputy sheriff
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments