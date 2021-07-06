Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP say Monday night shooting connected to current gang conflict

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 12:22 pm
Surrey RCMP on the scene of a shooting Monday night, July 5. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP on the scene of a shooting Monday night, July 5. Shane Mackichan

RCMP is investigating a gang-involved shooting in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.

Shots rang out just after 9 p.m. near 156 Street and 83 Avenue and early reports indicate bullets were shot at a home and a vehicle, police said.

Read more: Shooting victim taken to hospital after he was found in Langley ditch

A dark-coloured Chrysler 300 was seen speeding away from the scene and officers then found the same vehicle torched near 194 Street and 16 Avenue.

Police said the occupants of the home are tied to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Click to play video: 'Police investigators take ‘aggressive approach’ identifying known Metro Vancouver gangsters' Police investigators take ‘aggressive approach’ identifying known Metro Vancouver gangsters
Police investigators take ‘aggressive approach’ identifying known Metro Vancouver gangsters – May 17, 2021

Police said no one was injured during the shooting or the dangerous high-speed operation of the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

