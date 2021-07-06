Surrey RCMP say Monday night shooting connected to current gang conflict

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is investigating a gang-involved shooting in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.

Shots rang out just after 9 p.m. near 156 Street and 83 Avenue and early reports indicate bullets were shot at a home and a vehicle, police said.

A dark-coloured Chrysler 300 was seen speeding away from the scene and officers then found the same vehicle torched near 194 Street and 16 Avenue.

Police said the occupants of the home are tied to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police said no one was injured during the shooting or the dangerous high-speed operation of the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.