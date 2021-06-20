Menu

Crime

No injuries reported in targeted Surrey shooting between two vehicles

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 4:33 am
Surrey RCMP investigating targeted shooting Saturday night in Newton near the intersection of 128 street and 76 avenue. A white jeep was left with several bullet holes. Photo: Shane Mackichan. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP investigating targeted shooting Saturday night in Newton near the intersection of 128 street and 76 avenue. A white jeep was left with several bullet holes. Photo: Shane Mackichan.

A Saturday night shooting between two vehicles in Surrey’s Newton area is believed to be targeted, RCMP say.

Mounties responded to a report of shots fired by occupants of a silver SUV at a white jeep at 8:40 p.m., in the 7300-block of 128 Street.

Both vehicles reportedly sped away before the Jeep crashed near the intersection of 128 Street and 76 Avenue.

In a release, RCMP confirm the occupants of the white jeep were not injured.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Burnaby Cactus Club

The motive remains unknown.

Investigators will be in the Newton area over the weekend for follow up and canvassing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Read more: Shooting victim taken to hospital after he was found in Langley ditch

