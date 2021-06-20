No injuries reported in targeted Surrey shooting between two vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

A Saturday night shooting between two vehicles in Surrey’s Newton area is believed to be targeted, RCMP say.

Mounties responded to a report of shots fired by occupants of a silver SUV at a white jeep at 8:40 p.m., in the 7300-block of 128 Street.

Both vehicles reportedly sped away before the Jeep crashed near the intersection of 128 Street and 76 Avenue.

In a release, RCMP confirm the occupants of the white jeep were not injured.

The motive remains unknown.

Investigators will be in the Newton area over the weekend for follow up and canvassing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

