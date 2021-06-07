Langley shooting sends man to hospital Sunday night

A 50-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in the wake of a shooting in North Aldergrove Sunday.
RCMP say he was suffering from several gunshot wounds when he was discovered on 60th avenue near 262nd street at around 5:30pm.
The man was found in a ditch of the rural area when bystanders heard him screaming for help.
It’s not clear if this incident is connect to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
Trending Stories
RCMP say the victim is known to them, and they are investigating any possible ties.
No word yet on any suspects.
Surrey RCMP Gang Team aims to shatter the image of gang life
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments