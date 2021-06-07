Menu

Crime

Langley shooting sends man to hospital Sunday night

By Toby Kerr Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 2:52 am
Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting in a rural area of Aldergrove Sunday. View image in full screen
Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting in a rural area of Aldergrove Sunday. Global News

A 50-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in the wake of a shooting in North Aldergrove Sunday.

RCMP say he was suffering from several gunshot wounds when he was discovered on 60th avenue near 262nd street at around 5:30pm.

The man was found in a ditch of the rural area when bystanders heard him screaming for help.

It’s not clear if this incident is connect to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Trending Stories

RCMP say the victim is known to them, and they are investigating any possible ties.

No word yet on any suspects.

