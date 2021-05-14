Major police presence at Burnaby Cactus Club in response to shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A major police presence descended on a Burnaby Cactus Club restaurant Thursday evening over what RCMP have confirmed is a shooting.

Several RCMP officers and other emergency responders convened at the Byrne Road Cactus Club just off Marine Way after 8 p.m. Helicopters were also monitoring the scene.

Read more: Innocent bystander struck by bullet during fatal shooting in Burnaby

Witnesses who spoke to Global News said they saw at least two victims get shot at in the parking lot in front of the restaurant. Those witnesses say one of the victims is a previous employee of the Cactus Club.

RCMP would only say that frontline officers and the gang unit are investigating a shooting. Police did not say how many victims there were or what condition they are in.

Story continues below advertisement

The parking lot in front of the Cactus Club, which is part of a shopping centre, is closed to the public.

More to come…

#BurnabyFrontline officers and Gang Team are responding to a shooting at Market Crossing. Please avoid the area. Investigators are on scene. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/vLAOMaxSel — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) May 14, 2021

5:16 RCMP respond to escalating gang violence in Lower Mainland RCMP respond to escalating gang violence in Lower Mainland