Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Major police presence at Burnaby Cactus Club in response to shooting

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 12:20 am
Major police presence at Burnaby Cactus Club in response to shooting - image View image in full screen
Global News

A major police presence descended on a Burnaby Cactus Club restaurant Thursday evening over what RCMP have confirmed is a shooting.

Several RCMP officers and other emergency responders convened at the Byrne Road Cactus Club just off Marine Way after 8 p.m. Helicopters were also monitoring the scene.

Read more: Innocent bystander struck by bullet during fatal shooting in Burnaby

Witnesses who spoke to Global News said they saw at least two victims get shot at in the parking lot in front of the restaurant. Those witnesses say one of the victims is a previous employee of the Cactus Club.

RCMP would only say that frontline officers and the gang unit are investigating a shooting. Police did not say how many victims there were or what condition they are in.

Story continues below advertisement

The parking lot in front of the Cactus Club, which is part of a shopping centre, is closed to the public.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Click to play video: 'RCMP respond to escalating gang violence in Lower Mainland' RCMP respond to escalating gang violence in Lower Mainland
RCMP respond to escalating gang violence in Lower Mainland
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagBurnaby tagBurnaby shooting tagBurnaby shots fired tagmetro vancouver shooting tagburnaby cactus club tagburnaby cactus club shooting tagmetro vancouver violence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers