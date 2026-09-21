Driver travelling 234 km/h in northern Ontario charged with stunt driving

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A Sudbury resident is facing a stunt driving charge after travelling 234 km/h on Highway 11.

The 25-year-old driver was stopped shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning by an OPP officer conducting traffic control.

The driver was recorded driving southbound at 134 km/h over the posted 100 km/h speed limit.

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The driver has been charged with one count of stunt driving.

They also face a 30-day license suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.