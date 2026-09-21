Man arrested after ‘catastrophic’ fatal collision in Winnipeg: police

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A woman is dead, and another has life-threatening injuries, after two SUVs collided on Sunday morning, Winnipeg police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday, when police said a stolen 2022 Honda CR-V was speeding northbound on McGregor Street at Leila Avenue, ran a red light and collided with a Kia Seltos.

“The impact caused the CR-V to become airborne before striking a traffic light standard, rolling over, and colliding with a tree, resulting in catastrophic damage to both vehicles,” the WPS news release continued.

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“Speed and impairment are determined to be major contributing (factors) in the major collision.”

The drivers and occupants of both vehicles were assessed at the scene, while officers waited for paramedics.

A 20-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, died in hospital, police said.

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The other CR-V passengers, a 22-year-old woman and 20-year-old man, were both taken to hospital. Police said the woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old man, who is accused of stealing and driving the CR-V while intoxicated, was treated for minor injuries after being arrested, police said. He is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation of a conveyance while impaired and failure to comply with condition of a release order.

Winnipeg police said they anticipate additional charges to be laid against the 19-year-old.

The 43-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle, a 2023 Kia Seltos, was taken to hospital in stable condition where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.