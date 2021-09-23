Two men shot in Surrey, police say one of them already targeted this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were taken to hospital after being shot in Surrey‘s Newton neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said it happened around 5 a.m. in the 8800-block of 104B Street.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“One of them is a 23-year-old male who was previously shot in an incident in July. He is known to police and we are currently exploring possible motives,” she said.

The earlier shooting occurred in a driveway at the same home, according to police.

Mounties believe the shooting was targeted, and have not ruled out a connection to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“Anytime there’s a shooting in public, it places the members of our community at risk,” Munn said.

“When people know or associate with people who are involved in a criminal lifestyle, it ultimately places them at risk,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

