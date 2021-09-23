Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men shot in Surrey, police say one of them already targeted this summer

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 5:30 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating an early morning shooting in the Newton neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are investigating an early morning shooting in the Newton neighbourhood. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Two men were taken to hospital after being shot in Surrey‘s Newton neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said it happened around 5 a.m. in the 8800-block of 104B Street.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

Read more: No serious injuries in drive-by shooting Saturday, Surrey RCMP say

“One of them is a 23-year-old male who was previously shot in an incident in July. He is known to police and we are currently exploring possible motives,” she said.

The earlier shooting occurred in a driveway at the same home, according to police.

Mounties believe the shooting was targeted, and have not ruled out a connection to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anytime there’s a shooting in public, it places the members of our community at risk,” Munn said.

Read more: Surrey RCMP say Monday night shooting connected to current gang conflict

“When people know or associate with people who are involved in a criminal lifestyle, it ultimately places them at risk,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Click to play video: 'Surrey widow speaks out after shootings' Surrey widow speaks out after shootings
Surrey widow speaks out after shootings – May 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagSurrey tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey shooting tagRCMP Shooting tagNewton shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers