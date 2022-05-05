911 service out in multiple communities in B.C. Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Officials reported a disruption in 911 service affecting multiple communities across B.C.’s Southern Interior Thursday evening.

E-Comm, the company that handles 911 calls, says the 911 service isn’t functioning, and that the cause of the disruption isn’t known.

The problem was initially reported in the South and Central Okanagan, but spread to include the Regional District of Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen, Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap, Squamish-Lillooet (North), Central Kootenay, East Kootenay and Kootenay-Boundary Regional Districts.

“Technicians are working with Telus to determine the root cause and restore service as soon as possible,” E-Comm said in a press release just after 4 p.m.

E-Comm says until further notice, the public is advised to call their local non-emergency police line, but only if they have an emergency for which immediate action is required.

That includes if someone’s health, safety or property is in jeopardy, or if a crime is in progress.

SERVICE ALERT: 9-1-1 disruption affecting service in #CentralOkanagan. Life-threatening emerg? Try 9-1-1 in case service restored. No response? Call your local police non-emergency line to get help: https://t.co/T1jQUPr39P Do not call for non-emerg matters at this time. #911BC pic.twitter.com/iKZ5jPBUBH — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) May 5, 2022

UPDATE #3: Technicians aware & working to restore 911 disruption in Central & South Okanagan. Experiencing an emerg from this area? Dial local non-emerg # for help (https://t.co/T1jQUPr39P) Media advisory: — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) May 5, 2022

URGENT: We have been notified via ECOMM that the 911 system is currently down for the Central Okanagan. If you have a Fire, Rescue, or Medical emergency Call: 1-250-469-8577 — Penticton Fire Chief (@pentictonfire) May 5, 2022

On its website, E-Comm says “if urgent help is needed, call 911 in case service is restored. If you get a busy signal, call your local non-emergency line.”

All local non-emergency numbers can be located on this website.

Also, E-Comm says to keep non-emergency lines free for emergency callers, residents are asked not to call with non-urgent matters at this time.

Notably, non-emergency reports can still be made through online reporting at nonemergency.ca.

E-Comm says 911 is functioning normally in all other areas of B.C.

